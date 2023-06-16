Police investigate shooting on US 54 in South-Central El Paso

A person was shot and another detained by police after a shooting on U.S. 54 in South-Central El Paso, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 2:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. 54 South near the Bridge of the Americas international crossing, El Paso Police Department officials said.

One person, whose name has not been released, was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Another person, whose name also has not been released, was detained by police for "investigative purposes," officials said.

U.S. 54 South at Paisano Drive was closed to traffic, officials said. Motorists were asked to use an alternative route and to avoid the area.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

