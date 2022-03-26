Police investigate shooting of a young person in Charlotte on Saturday
Police in Charlotte are investigating the shooting of a young person who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.
Officers found the juvenile “suffering from a gunshot wound” when they responded to a call about an “assault with a deadly weapon” in the 4300 block of Sunset Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Police didn’t disclose the age or any other information about the juvenile.
CMPD also didn’t say if officers were searching for a suspect in the shooting that was reported just before 2:45 p.m.
Police urged anyone with information about the case to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave the information anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.