Police investigate shooting of a young person in Charlotte on Saturday

Police in Charlotte are investigating the shooting of a young person who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

Officers found the juvenile “suffering from a gunshot wound” when they responded to a call about an “assault with a deadly weapon” in the 4300 block of Sunset Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police didn’t disclose the age or any other information about the juvenile.

CMPD also didn’t say if officers were searching for a suspect in the shooting that was reported just before 2:45 p.m.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave the information anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.