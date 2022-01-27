Police investigate shots fired in Auburn

Jan. 27—AUBURN — Shots were fired on South Main Street early Thursday and police were investigating later in the day to determine if anyone had been struck by gunfire.

At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 77 South Main Street for reports from several callers who reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they learned that at least one person had been injured in the fray, but it remained unclear later Thursday if those injuries were the result of gunshots.

"All individuals involved fled the scene," Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle wrote in a press release, "and have not reported to the incident to police or to local hospitals."

A building was struck by gunfire, police said, but the building was unoccupied and investigators don't believe it was the intended target.

Cougle said the incident appears to be an isolated one, involving people known to each other. The investigation was continuing Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is is asked to contact Auburn Police Detective Marhsall McCamish at 333-6650 ext. 2067.