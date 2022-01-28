Police investigate shots fired in Auburn

Jan. 28—AUBURN — Shots were fired on South Main Street early Thursday and police were investigating to determine if anyone had been struck by gunfire.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle said the incident appears to be an isolated one, involving people known to each other.

About 6:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 77 South Main St. for reports from several callers who reported hearing multiple gunshots. When police arrived, they learned that at least one person had been injured, but it remained unclear later Thursday if the injury was from gunfire.

An unoccupied building was struck by gunfire, police said, but investigators don't believe it was the intended target.

"All individuals involved fled the scene," Cougle wrote in a news release, "and have not reported the incident to police or to local hospitals."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auburn Police Detective Marshall McCamish at 333-6650, ext. 2067.