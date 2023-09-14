Police investigate shots fired call involving an officer in Algona

Law enforcement from Iowa and Minnesota were looking for a suspect late Wednesday who was connected to a shots fired call involving an officer, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

More details on the incident, which happened Wednesday evening in Algona, were not immediately available. It was not clear whether an officer was injured.

Residents were asked to lock all doors and vehicles and stay indoors while the suspect was still on the loose, according to a Facebook post at 10:40 p.m. from the city of Algona.

The Algona Fire Department said in a post the shooting happened near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Algona police investigate shots fired call involving an officer