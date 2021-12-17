Police investigate shots fired during party at Windsor hotel

Dec. 17—WINDSOR — Police said they are investigating an incident in which shots were fired during a party at a Windsor hotel early Dec. 11.

No victims or suspects were located at the scene, police said. However, police said they believe an ongoing Connecticut State Police investigation in which they found shooting victims inside of a car traveling southbound on Interstate 91 could be related.

At 2:31 a.m. Dec. 11, police said they responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on 100 Dunfey Lane where they discovered a fight had broken out during a party in one of the hotel rooms.

After the fight broke out, a man left the party and later returned with a gun, police said. The man fired four shots toward the room where the party was being held before fleeing.

Following the shooting, police said, another man exited the hotel room and "pointed a gun with a laser at the stairwell towards the location of the shooting subject."

Police said officers found bullet holes and shell casings upon arrival but no victims.

State police, meanwhile, said they are investigating a complaint that Windsor police said might be related to the hotel shooting.

State police said troopers responded to a 911 call Dec. 11 at 2:35 a.m. in regard to a shooting that occurred near exit 33 on I-91 southbound. Police said officers found two gunshot victims in a vehicle, who were later transported to St. Frances Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford as a result of their injuries.

Police provided no information on the victims' status.

Windsor police said the detective division is working with state police to investigate the incident.

