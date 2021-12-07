Police investigate shots fired in Frederick, property damaged

Dec. 6—Police are investigating after gunfire reportedly struck several residences and a vehicle in Frederick Saturday night.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the area of N. Everly Drive and Quincy Way at about 10:22 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a police news release. Upon arriving, police found damaged property but did not see or hear of any injuries.

This is an active investigation, and FPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Kyrie Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Residents with cameras or video surveillance are asked to check their cameras and contact Yackovich if they observe anything that might be helpful to FPD in this investigation.

FPD partners with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org for more information.

