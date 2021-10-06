Police investigate shots-fired incident in Manchester

Police said they are investigating an incident during which someone fired a gun several times in Manchester. No one was injured.

The gunfire rang out about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Lyness Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found no victims but multiple shell casings in the road.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of gunshots, and some saw a dark sedan speeding away afterward, according to police.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call them at 860-645-5510.

