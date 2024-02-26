Police investigate shots fired in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is underway after police received a report of shots fired in Columbia Borough on Sunday night.

Columbia Borough police officers were dispatched to the scene in the 500 block of Ave. H at 7:59 p.m. When they arrived two minutes later at 8:01 p.m. police say those involved had fled the area.

Police then canvassed the scene finding multiple cartridge casings and private property damage due to bullet strikes in the area.

There are no known injuries due to the incident.

Police are attempting to identified the pictured persons of interest involved in the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage of the area, is being asked to contact the Columbia Police department at 717-684-7735.

