Police investigate shots fired at Oakhurst Homes

Dec. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Nearly a dozen Johnstown Police Department officers responded to Oakhurst Homes housing complex in the city on Wednesday for a shots fired incident.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken into custody.

"It's still under investigation," Sgt. Evan Dabbs said afterward.

A call for a disturbance in the neighborhood came in around 4 p.m.

Dabbs said that, as units were approaching the area, that's when the shots fired calls were relayed.

However, it's unclear where exactly in Oakhurst the incident occurred and who was involved, he said.

Police primarily searched in the lower buildings and were on-scene until about 4:35 p.m. before clearing.

As police investigated the area, several residents from the buildings and nearby homes came outside to see what was going on.

One onlooker who was walking nearby and preferred not to be identified said the event happened quickly.

He didn't see it but he heard the disturbance.

"It sounded like fireworks to me," he said.