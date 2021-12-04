Police investigate shots fired outside Providence lounge
PROVIDENCE — Authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have fired a gun early Saturday outside the Crystal Restaurant and Lounge at 519 Hartford Ave., the police said.
Detectives responded to a report of shots fired outside the club and found a spent shelling casing, Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said. A security guard told investigators that an unknown person got in an argument and subsequently fired a gunshot into the air before fleeing on Hartford Avenue.
Video surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a man appearing to load a small firearm before shooting into the air and fleeing on foot.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police investigate shots fired outside Hartford Ave lounge