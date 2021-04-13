Police investigate shots fired over weekend

Apr. 13—The Kokomo Police Department is investigating several reports of shots fired over the weekend throughout the city's south and southwest side.

According to Mjr. Brian Seldon, police were initially dispatched to the area of the 4900 block of Council Ring Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses there told police that several males appeared to be shooting at each other, Seldon noted, and there was a house in that same block that did appear to sustain bullet holes.

A few minutes later, police also received calls of shots fired in the area of Maple Street and Dixon Road, as well as in the area of Boulevard and LaFountain streets.

Nothing was found in those two particular instances, and Seldon did not indicate whether the three incidents early Sunday morning were actually related.

No injuries were reported, no arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.