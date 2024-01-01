Police investigate shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are investigating several reports of shots fired in Lackawanna County early Monday morning.

According to law enforcement, officers surrounded a home on Adams Avenue in Scranton after reports of fired gunshots.

Police say luckily no one was struck by the discharged bullets and it was an isolated incident.

It is unclear at the moment if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

