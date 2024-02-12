Police investigate shots fired in Springfield neighborhood

Police are investigating a shots fired incident in a Springfield neighborhood Sunday night.

>> 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Ohio nightclub

Just before 10 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the 800 block of Southfield Avenue on reports of shots fired, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates police located bullet casings on the 1700 block of East Street.

The suspect reportedly fired one shot at the victim, the sergeant said.

Crews on scene are actively looking for a suspect.

No one was injured in this shooting, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.