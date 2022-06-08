Police investigate smashed window, break-in at popular Fresno deli sandwich spot

Joshua Tehee/The Fresno Bee
Joshua Tehee
·1 min read

A window was smashed and a burglary reported at Sam’s Italian Deli and Market on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police responded to a call from the popular sandwich shop and deli at Clinton Avenue and First Street just before 5:30 a.m. A few hours later, workers were boarding up a broken pane of glass at the front of the store.

Detectives are investigating what property may have been taken during the break-in, according to police.

A message to the deli’s owner was not immediate returned.

No suspects have yet been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Department at 559-621 7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498 STOP.

Sam’s has been a Fresno staple for more than 50 years, known for for its sandwiches and fresh-made salads, but also an impressive deli counter and extensive wine selection.

The shop ranked 11th on Yelp’s top 50 list of places to eat in Fresno and Clovis.

