Police investigate source of drugs in death of Kennesaw woman in Athens apartment

The death of a 30-year-old Kennesaw woman in Athens more than a week ago could be linked to the deadly drug fentanyl, authorities said Thursday.

Athens-Clarke police were summoned on the afternoon of Feb. 14 to an apartment on Broadacres Court to find the body of Ashley Nicole Powers in a room, where officers also found what appeared to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the report which was not released until Thursday.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said an autopsy has been ordered. He said fentanyl is suspected as the cause, but only the toxicology test will show positively the drug type.

The woman’s companion, a 34-year-old Winder man, told police they had been staying at the location on temporary basis and that he found her body after he awoke himself that day.

The man confirmed the drug in the apartment was meth, according to police. The man, who denied using the drug, was taken to jail on a charge of possessing meth.

Fentanyl has become a major problem across the country and Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett said investigators will look into how and from whom the woman obtained the drug.

“The opioid epidemic has gotten worse, last year in particular,” Barnett said Thursday. “We have changed how we respond to some of these overdose death investigations.”

“We are taking a pro-active approach in terms of locating the source of the drugs,” he said, adding “that has become more a part of the investigation.”

Just four days later on Feb. 18, police responded to an overdose case on Sartain Drive, where a man called to report his friend had overdosed on fentanyl, according to the report released on Thursday.

When police arrived, they found the 24-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, but after he was apparently given a dose of Narcan he regained consciousness and received medical treatment.

Last week in Madison County, a Colbert man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for providing a Comer woman with fentanyl which led to her overdose death.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Probe into woman's death keys on how she obtained illegal drugs