Police investigate South Capitol shooting that injures woman

Jun. 18—Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in a South Capitol neighborhood in which at least one shot fired from outside a home injured a 70-year-old woman as she was sitting in her living room.

Lt. Jose Gonzales said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 6:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Gomez Road and discovered the woman with a wounded leg.

The woman's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Gonzales said, adding she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He did not identify the shooting victim.

Police also have not identified a suspect in the incident, which remains under investigation, the lieutenant said.

A news release issued by Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said there might have been an argument in the area prior to the gunshots.

"It's still an active investigation, so the details are limited," Gonzales said. "We're just asking that everyone avoid the area during the investigation and we'll provide details as they become available."

Eric Radack, a neighbor of the injured woman, said he woke around 6 a.m. and heard people arguing outside. Minutes later, he heard at least five gunshots.

"This person just sprayed gunfire at the house, so it was indiscriminate firing, targeting that house, apparently," Radack said.

Radack, a former emergency medical technician, said he rendered aid to the woman to control her bleeding before paramedics arrived.

He said has been concerned about a recent uptick in crime on the small street, which lies just off Paseo de Peralta between the state Capitol and the Railyard.

"The neighbors have already been very disturbed and hyper vigilant, because we've had a string of criminal activity or suspected criminal activity on this block," Radack said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.