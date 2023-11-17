Police investigate south Dallas shooting that killed 1, officials say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man in south Dallas, officials said.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Bonnie View Road around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. They found a man who had been shot at that location, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.

Today's top stories:

→ Fired Fort Worth principals accused of fraud, racist comments, sexual harassment

→ Mom, daughter fear for safety after man accused of sexually assaulting them is released

→ 2-year-old Fort Worth girl attacked by pit bull in CPS custody

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.