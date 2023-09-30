Police investigate south Dallas stabbing that left 1 woman dead, officials say

Harriet Ramos
0

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead in south Dallas early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue around 3 a.m. regarding a stabbing call. The victim was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

The investigation showed a man had stabbed the woman and left the scene, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced. The victim has not been publicly identified.

