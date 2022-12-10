Police investigate south Kansas City shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning

One man was found dead in a south Kansas City residence following an early Saturday morning shooting, according to police.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of gunfire in the area of 107th Street and Newton Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

When detectives arrived, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. The man was not responsive.

Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect as they continue to investigate, Foreman said.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case, she said.