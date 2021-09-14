Police investigate stabbing in Meridale

Sep. 14—New York State Police at Oneonta responded to a stabbing in the town of Meredith on Monday, Sept. 13.

According to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, the incident happened in the hamlet of Meridale. Troopers responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute shortly before 8 p.m. at a home, the release said. During a physical dispute, one person was stabbed and later flown to Albany Medical Center where the person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Dembinska saidstate Route 28 was not closed during the incident as there was, "no threat to the public."

The incident remains under investigation, the release said.