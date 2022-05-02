Police investigate stabbing at Methuen High School

May 2—METHUEN — A former Methuen High School student is in stable condition after being stabbed at the school Monday, according to police Chief Scott McNamara.

A student currently enrolled is in police custody and a weapon has been recovered by authorities.

McNamara says there is no threat to students, staff or the community.

"All Methuen High School students are accounted for and safe," he said just before 1 p.m.

He noted that the two nearby elementary schools, Tenney and Timony, were not impacted.

It was not immediately clear why the former student was at Methuen High, but charges for unauthorized entry are expected.

Neither individual will be named publicly because of their age.

Students will be dismissed early, at 1:15 p.m., due to the disruption. McNamara says police will be at the school for the coming days.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.