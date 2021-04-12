Police investigate stabbing, robbery in SF's Bayview

Amid a spike in crime against the Asian American community, police are investigating after a 53-year-old Asian man was stabbed several times and robbed of his backpack in the Bayview,

- An Asian man was stabbed several times late last night when he was attacked and robbed in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. The 53-year-old victim told police he was on Exeter Street at about 10:30 PM. The suspect came up from behind, demanded money, and then pulled out a knife. That's when he was stabbed, and the suspect stole the backpack, got into a car, and escaped. San Francisco police say right now there is no indication the crime was racially motivated.

