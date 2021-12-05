Police investigate sticker with swastika at Mount Laurel synagogue

MOUNT LAUREL - Police are investigating an anti-Semitic act at a synagogue here.

Officers were dispatched Sunday after a sticker with the image of a swastika was found on a parking-lot sign at Adath Emanu-El Synagogue on Elbo Lane.

The swastika was accompanied by the message, "We are everywhere," said a police report.

"Investigators believe the sticker has been on the sign for some time," the report said.

In a post at the temple's Facebook post, Rabbi Benjamin David called the incident a reminder "of the darkness that still exists in our world."

He noted the synagogue would hold a scheduled outdoor Hanukkah service on Sunday night, with a police presence.

"Let’s spread some light and love, together," the rabbi said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Moorestown resident, tweeted a photo of the sticker, saying a sixth-grade student had found "this disgusting hate" at the synagogue.

"We must all stand united against threats to Adath Emanu-el and all communities," the congressman tweeted. "As we reach the end of Hanukkah, I ask that you join me to show that love and unity are everywhere, not hate."

Mount Laurel police sounded a similar theme in a post at the department's Facebook page.

"We are saddened by the message of hate placed at the synagogue to intimidate our Jewish community, and our community denounces this act," the post said.

"Finding this symbol of hate is especially troubling during the holiday season when we are meant to reflect on what is good in the world and in our lives," it added.

Anyone with information is asked to call township police at 856-234-8300.

Tips can also be made anonymously by phone or at the department's website and Facebook page.

