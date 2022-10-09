Police investigate string of armed robberies in southeast CT

Police are investigating a string of robberies across southeastern Connecticut on Friday night that appear to be connected.

At about 8:10 p.m., Waterford police responded to a robbery at the Price Cutter Vape and Smoke Shop at 26 Norwich Road in the Quaker Hill Section of Waterford.

Police said a man armed with a black firearm entered the store and confronted the store clerk. He fled the scene of the robbery in a vehicle that was waiting outside, police said.

No further information was available about what was stolen. The store clerk was not injured, police said.

The suspect, caught on surveillance video, was described as a man with tattoos on at least one hand. He was wearing a black hat, a tan face covering, a black long-sleeve jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers, police said.

In Mystic about half an hour later, an armed man robbed the Quick Eze Mobil gas station at 34 East Main St. before fleeing on foot, according to the Stonington Police Department.

No one was injured in the robbery and police were coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, according to Capt. Todd Olson.

Ten minutes later in the City of Groton, a man walked into the Pump N Munch convenience store a little after 8:30 p.m., police said.

He showed a firearm, robbed the store of an unknown amount of cash and fled on foot, according to the City of Groton Police Department.

Less than a half hour later, after 9 p.m., Ledyard police responded to a robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace at 126 Gallup Rd.

Workers at the store told police that a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a waiting getaway car and drove off, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed the same man wearing a black hoodie and gray pants.

Police said early investigations to a connection between the robberies throughout the region.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect was asked to contact one of the following police departments: Waterford at 860-440-29451, Ledyard at 860-464-6400 or Groton at 860-445-2451.