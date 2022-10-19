Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, the Worcester police confirmed on Wednesday.

There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha said, but the school district administration is working with Worcester police to conduct an investigation.

"The district is committed to maintaining safety at our schools, and we will be investigating this situation and taking appropriate actions," said Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez.

No other details about the incident were available.

Murtha said that the department received three other calls about violence at schools on Wednesday, including a fight at North High School, a fight at Central Massachusetts Collaborative, and a student assaulting a teacher at Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School.

No further details were available about these other incidents.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High School