Larne: Police investigate sudden death of a child
Police are investigating the sudden death of a child at a house in Larne, County Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.
It said the child was taken to hospital on Thursday after a report of a medical emergency and subsequently died.
Forensic officers were examining the home on Loran Avenue on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
The PSNI added that a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
It urged people to "refrain from speculation in relation to this death" until the post-mortem examination has been carried out.
A DUP councillor from the area, Andrew Clarke, told BBC News NI that "to have a child full of life and happiness die is just traumatic for the community".
"Yesterday around lunchtime ambulance and Air Ambulance were tasked to this area. News started to filter out that sadly a young girl lost her life.
"The impact has been devastating," he said
"There is a sense of shock and disbelief that this could happen in this area."