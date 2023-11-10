Larne: Police investigate sudden death of a child

Police are investigating the sudden death of a child at a house in Larne, County Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

It said the child was taken to hospital on Thursday after a report of a medical emergency and subsequently died.

Forensic officers were examining the home on Loran Avenue on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The PSNI added that a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

It urged people to "refrain from speculation in relation to this death" until the post-mortem examination has been carried out.

A DUP councillor from the area, Andrew Clarke, told BBC News NI that "to have a child full of life and happiness die is just traumatic for the community".

A police car outside a house on Loran Avenue in Larne

"Yesterday around lunchtime ambulance and Air Ambulance were tasked to this area. News started to filter out that sadly a young girl lost her life.

"The impact has been devastating," he said

"There is a sense of shock and disbelief that this could happen in this area."