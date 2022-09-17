Police investigate Sumner High basketball coach for alleged ‘inappropriate contact’

No arrests have been made as law enforcement continue investigating a Sumner High School varsity boys basketball coach.

It’s been two weeks since the city initially publicized the investigation in a series of tweets on Sept. 2, The News Tribune reported. Two victims approached the police department, prompting the investigation, the city said.

Not much additional information has been released since.

City spokesperson Carmen Palmer described the nature of the allegations as “inappropriate contact.” Asked whether that meant alleged inappropriate communication or alleged inappropriate physical contact, Palmer said Friday that’s part of what investigators are trying to determine.

Asked how many potential victims police have interviewed and how many tips they’ve gotten, she said she didn’t have a number.

The city has been in contact with the prosecutor’s office, but a timeline for when potential charges may be filed has not been solidified, Palmer said. A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Wednesday that a case had not yet been referred to prosecutors.

The coach is still on administrative leave and must refrain from contact with students or schools, according to an email the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District sent to families on Sept. 13. A statement from the Sumner Police Department referred to the person as “a coach on contract, not an employee of the District,” The News Tribune reported.

School district spokesperson Elle Warmuth said: “The original communication from the Sumner Police Department was sent in partnership with, and shared by, the school district. The purpose of the Sept. 13 email to Sumner High School families was to help ensure they knew about the police investigation and to remind them about available resources if they had information about the case or if their child needed support.”

Those who may have information regarding this case can call the police department’s tip line at 253-299-5678. Anyone looking for counseling services related to the investigation can call Charlie Health, a mental health service provider, at 866-600-9578.

Sumner High School counselors are also available for students Monday through Friday from 7:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., according to the SBLSD email.