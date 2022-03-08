Police investigate Sunday shooting

Mar. 8—ALBANY — Albany police say a 26-year-old man was with a group riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers on the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue Sunday when he was shot twice.

An Albany Police Department report said Jimmie Robinson, 26, and some friends were riding their ATVs and dirt bikes just after 6 p.m. Sunday when a new model black Chevy Tahoe pulled alongside the riders. Robinson was shot twice, and the Tahoe left the scene.

APD said there are no suspects at this time, and the case remains under investigation.