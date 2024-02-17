Police investigate suspect of multiple burglaries in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in Bakersfield.

On Jan. 18, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a business in the 1900 block of 19 Street, according to police. Almost a week later, on Jan. 24, the same suspect was seen in the 1700 block of 18th Street, unlawfully entering and stealing from a separate business.

The suspect has yet to be caught and police describe him as a 20 to 30-year-old who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall weighing 180 pounds. He has wearing a gray sweatshirt, light-gray sweatpants and gray Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

