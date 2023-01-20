Police investigate suspected animal cruelty case in Venango County

Jan. 20—OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Eight dogs have been removed from an area property as authorities investigate suspected animal cruelty near Pleasantville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin.

The dogs — two adult animals and six puppies — were removed from a property on Fawn Lane in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 11, according to a news release from state police. The home is located about a mile west of Pleasantville.

Though no charges have been filed, the investigation remains open, police said.

Troopers were called to the scene after reports of one animal left outside in inclement weather and was malnourished.

When troopers arrived, they found one dog tied to a chain outside the home in a muddy area with no food or water.

The owner told police "the dog was to (sic) wild and that's why she kept it outside," the release said.

The owner told police she had another dog inside the home with puppies, though two of the puppies had died.

The owner admitted the dogs had not received veterinary care or had their licenses, the release said.

Troopers removed the dogs with assistance of the Venango County Sheriff's Office. The animals were taken to the Venango County Humane Society where a veterinarian indicated the outside animal was underfed and the other dogs were flea infested.