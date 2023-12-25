Police investigate suspected arson attack on Tory MP’s office

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at the office of Conservative MP Mike Freer in London.

A fire broke out at the back of the Finchley and Golders Green MP’s constituency office at around 7pm on Christmas Eve.

The Met Police said it was investigating the fire, which it said was started in a shed outside the Ballards Lane office.

The MP has represented the constituency since 2010 and is parliamentary under-secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

Fire broke out at the back of the Finchley and Golders Green MP’s constituency office at around 7pm on Christmas Eve - Twitter/London Live

Mr Freer said the rear of the building was damaged by the fire. He said the response from police and the fire brigade was “excellent” and that they were “on site in minutes”.

“The police are still investigating and checking out CCTV footage. Until the suspects are caught we won’t know the motivation. Luckily no-one was in the office at the time,” he added.

“The police and fire brigade were on the scene in minutes and have been incredible in their response.”

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Mike Freer (right) with Rishi Sunak at a visit to a Finchley school - GETTY IMAGES

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately.

“Further inquiries will take place.”

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Lewes, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Terrible to hear that MP Mike Freer has had his office attacked on Christmas Eve. Thanks to the London Fire Brigade.”

Arjun Mittra, Labour councillor for East Finchley, also posted: “Sending solidarity to Mike and the FGG Conservatives. I’m glad that no one was hurt, any attack on public representatives is unacceptable.”

