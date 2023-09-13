Police investigate suspicious activity outside UVM
Police investigate suspicious activity outside UVM
Police investigate suspicious activity outside UVM
Binalyze, a London-based startup building a toolset for digital forensics and incident response, this week announced that it raised $19 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures with participation from Cisco Investments, Citibank Ventures and Deutsche Bank Ventures. Founder and CEO Emre Tinaztepe says that the tranche, which brings Binalyze's total raised to $30.5 million, will be put toward -- in his own words -- "reacting to market conditions effectively" and "continuing to rapidly scale." "The mission was -- and still is -- to disrupt and innovate the digital forensics industry to make forensics accessible to a broader set of use cases," Tinaztepe told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
Spain passed a new law last year that makes any non-consensual sexual act punishable.
The convicted murderer has been at-large since an Aug. 31 prison escape.
Can you deposit someone else’s check in your account? It’s possible in certain circumstances, but not all banks and credit unions will allow it.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
India will reconsider allowing local firms to list on foreign exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, in a move that could allow startups in the South Asian nation to gain access to foreign capital for growth. One of the exchanges India is considering is the London Stock Exchange, which outside of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq is one of the largest and tech stocks-heavy exchanges. India had earlier considered allowing overseas listing of Indian firms in 2020, but later put it on the back burner.
For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.
As summer temperatures give way to cooler weather and the crowds lessen, fall presents a perfect opportunity to journey through Utah's five national parks.
"I have an 18-year-old daughter. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I have a 2-year-old daughter. ... I really couldn't look away," says Hanson, whose all-star recording of Shervin Hajipour’s "Baraye" coincides with the one-year anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini's death.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2025, is planning a visit to Boulder.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
Joe Kennedy won a seven-year legal battle in 2022 after he claimed he was fired for kneeling in prayer.
“A lot of people don’t like him,” Luka Dončić said of Brooks. “But I respect him for what he does.”
Travel booking giant Sabre said it was investigating claims of a cyberattack after a tranche of files purportedly stolen from the company appeared on an extortion group's leak site. “Sabre is aware of the claims of a data exfiltration made by the threat group and we are currently investigating to determine their validity,” Sabre spokesperson Heidi Castle said in an email. The Dunghill Leak group claimed responsibility for the apparent cyberattack in a listing on its dark web leak site, alleging it took about 1.3 terabytes of data, including databases on ticket sales and passenger turnover, employees' personal data and corporate financial information.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
Global ticketing giant See Tickets has disclosed a data breach affecting customers’ credit card information for the second time in the past 12 months. See Tickets, owned by Vivendi Ticketing, confirmed the latest breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general this week. The ticketing company said that it became aware of “unusual activity” on its e-commerce websites in May. An investigation carried out by an unnamed cybersecurity firm discovered that hackers "inserted multiple instances of malicious code into a number of its e-commerce checkout pages.”
2024 Volkswagen ID.4 gets updates that add power and fix many infotainment problems.