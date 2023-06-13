Police investigate suspicious death after body found in north-central Lubbock

Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene in the 3200 block of 4th Street following reports of a possible dead body at 7:38 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 in Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a person's body was found early Monday evening in north-central Lubbock.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, investigators were on scene in the 3200 block of 4th Street following reports of a possible dead body at 7:38 p.m., according to a statement from Lubbock police.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced a person dead. The person's identity and more information about the circumstances were not immediately released as an investigation is underway.

By shortly after 9 p.m., police on scene appeared to be focusing attention on a playa lake just north of Fourth Street, but police did not immediately release additional details.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigate suspicious death after body found in Lubbock