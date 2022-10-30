Police investigate suspicious death after body found Sunday in Kansas City park

Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man’s body was found in a Kansas City park Sunday morning.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. after a passerby reported finding a dead body and a nearby car on the east side of a pond near 24th Street and Topping Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

A person walking in the park first located the deceased person and called police, Becchina said.

Detectives are talking with witnesses, and crime scene investigators are processing evidence at the scene because it’s outside, giving authorities one opportunity to process it fully, he said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death along with detectives and crime scene investigators.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.