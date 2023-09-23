Police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found near Rail Runner station

Sep. 23—Santa Fe police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" after finding a man dead Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the N.M. 599 Rail Runner Station at N.M. 599 and Interstate 25 at 6:15 p.m. Friday when someone reported a dead man under a nearby bridge.

The man appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to his head, according to a news release from deputy police Chief Ben Valdez.

"It appears the trauma sustained came from more than a fall," Lt. Patrick Trujillo said. "It was a heavy impact to the back of the head or the side or the head, more than would have been caused by a natural fall."

As of Sunday afternoon, police did not have an estimated age for the man or know when he died, Trujillo said.

Detectives were still working to identify the man on Sunday afternoon and are investigating the incident, the news release said.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, Trujillo said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.