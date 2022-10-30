Police investigate suspicious death after dog finds human remains in KC backyard

Officials are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning after a dog dug up human remains at a Kansas City residence, police said.

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. to a home in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue after a new resident said his dog had dug up what appeared to be human skeletal remains in the backyard, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death along with detectives and crime scene investigators after processing the scene for evidence.

Becchina said officials won’t know the age or gender of the victim as well as how long the remains have been in the yard until the evidence is examined.

Police responded to another suspicious death an hour earlier about a mile away when a man’s body was found in a park near 24th Street and Topping Avenue. Becchina said the two investigations are unrelated.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.