Police investigate the suspicious death of a domestic violence suspect in Atwater

The death of a man identified as a domestic violence suspect in Atwater is under investigation.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Packers Street about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to contact a man in connection with a domestic violence incident that reportedly occurred about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Wayside, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Arriving officers saw the man through a living-room window lying injured inside a home, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. Police said officers forced entry. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death is being investigated as suspicious, according to Salvador, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

“We’re still interviewing people from the domestic violence, trying to find some sort of connection if there is one,” Salvador said.

Atwater police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Det.-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.