Police investigate suspicious death after finding body in Kansas City residence

The body of a person was discovered inside a Kansas City home Friday afternoon, prompting homicide detectives to open a suspicious death investigation.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace after a person called to report that a dead body inside a residence there, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. Arriving officers found a body in a home, though police had few other details to share after the discovery.

Details about the victim were not available Friday. It was also not immediately known how long ago the person had died or what the cause of death was.

No details were shared about possible injuries. It was also unclear whether the person found had resided in the area, or how the reporting party had accessed the home prior to alerting police.

Detectives and investigators were on scene Friday to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

Foreman said there will hopefully be more information to share soon, and detectives are currently treating the investigation like a homicide unless they learn otherwise.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.