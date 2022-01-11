Police investigate suspicious death in Frederick

Jan. 11—Police are investigating a suspicious death in Frederick, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a call of a suspicious death, authorities said in a news release. Deputies found one victim dead at the scene.

The public should expect a police presence in the area for "quite some time" as detectives continue their investigation, authorities wrote. No suspects are in custody.

No further details were available as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 240-877-4234.

— Mary Grace Keller