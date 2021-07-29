Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death after man found dead in Kansas City apartment

Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a man who was found unresponsive inside a mid-town Kansas City apartment early Thursday, a police spokesman said.

A person called police about 3:45 a.m. saying they had found an unresponsive male inside an apartment in the the 100 block of West 39th Street, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation led detectives to believe his death “is not natural and circumstances are suspicious,” Becchina said.

Further investigation is underway with crime scene investigators and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and additional circumstance, Becchina said.

Detectives are looking to speak with witnesses and ask anyone he who heard or saw anything to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, Becchina said.