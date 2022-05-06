Police investigate suspicious death at mobile home park at 1900 N.W. Lyman Road

Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death discovered Thursday at a North Topeka mobile home park.

Topeka police are investigating as suspicious the death of an adult found deceased Thursday at a mobile home park at 1900 N.W. Lyman Road.

The person's name, age and gender weren't being made public.

Topeka police were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. to check on the welfare of the person involved, said police Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

Officers and detectives were looking into the circumstances of the person's death, he said.

Monasmith asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or submitting them online at www.p3tips.com/128, Monasmith said.

