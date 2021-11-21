Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Orford
Nov. 20—The state attorney general's office announced Saturday evening that police are investigating a suspicious death in Orford, a small town on the Vermont border.
According to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, the investigation also involves a location in the town of Newport, some 45 miles south.
Police have secured both locations as investigators work, according to the news release.
There is no danger to the public, according to the news release.