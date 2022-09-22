Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Taunton, Lakeville woman found with gunshot wound

TAUNTON — A 26-year-old Lakeville woman was found shot to death in a Tremont Street apartment late Wednesday night.

Prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives and Taunton police are investigating it as a suspicious death, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont St. regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, states a DA's office spokesperson.

When first responders arrived they located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling of Lakeville. Dowling was declared dead at the scene.

According to the DA's office, several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, officials say no further information is being released at this time.

