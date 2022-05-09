Police investigate suspicious death in Watertown

Watertown police are investigating the death of a person found Saturday in a parking lot off Ice House Road.

Passing motorists called police at about 7:50 a.m. after finding the unresponsive male on the ground in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The death appears suspicious, and local detectives are investigating with help from the state police major crime squad.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com