Police investigate suspicious death after woman found dead in Kansas City, Kansas, home

Kansas City, Kansas, police opened a suspicious death investigation Thursday night after a woman was found dead inside a residence.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Orville Avenue, according to a release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Once they arrived, they located the victim dead inside. Officer London Marshee, a spokeswoman for the department, said the woman had been injured, but no further information was available.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim or released more information about the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to anonymously call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips may qualify for a cash reward.