Police investigate suspicious deaths in Poland

Feb. 23—POLAND — Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths at 205 Tripp Lake Road.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday to that address for a welfare check, according to a written statement Wednesday by Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

"During their investigation deputies developed information about a suspicious death or deaths," Moss said. Two bodies were found at that location, she said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Maine State Police Southern Field Division were notified and assisted the deputies in securing the home for further investigation, Moss said.

No further details were disclosed Wednesday.

Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds, Moss said.

"There is no known threat to the public at this time," Moss said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department at 207- 753-2599, she said.