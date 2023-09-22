Police investigate ‘suspicious object’ found at Sacramento bus stop; intersection back open

Authorities on Thursday evening closed off an area around a bus stop in Sacramento as officers investigated what was considered to be “a suspicious object,” police said.

The suspicious object was found at the bus stop at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The bus stop is along Stockton Boulevard, in front of a Church’s Texas Chicken fast food restaurant and just north of 14th Avenue. The area is where the Central Oak Park and Tahoe Park neighborhoods meet.

KCRA aerial footage around 5:30 p.m. Thursday showed authorities had deployed what appears to be a robot designed to inspect for explosives. Law enforcement officials wearing protective gear were also in the area as the robot moved closer to inspect the object at the bus stop. About 5:50 p.m., officials appeared to have rendered safe the suspicious object and removed its contents from the bus stop.

At 6 p.m., police officials said officers deemed the object and “not explosive in nature,” and no arrests have been made. The object had been left unattended at the bus stop and was suspicious in its appearance, police said. The Police Department did not release any specific details about the object.

By 6:30 p.m., authorities had reopened the intersection to traffic.