Police investigate after swan shot in head in Pershore

Police have launched an investigation after a swan was shot in the head with an air gun.

Animal experts are caring for the bird, which is in a stable condition after the shooting in Pershore.

Conservationists Nest Watch, found the injured swan at Avon Meadows Community Wetland.

West Mercia Police believe the shooting happened between 17:00 BST on 3 May and 22:00 on 4 May.

Officers are treating it as a crime under the Wildlife and Countryside act 1981 and the swan is being cared for at the Vale Wildlife Hospital.

PC Amy Hunt, of Pershore Safer Neighbourhood Team, made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

She said: "This was a despicable thing to do to an animal, we take incidents like this extremely seriously and will seek to prosecute the individual or individuals responsible if they can be identified."

