Police investigate teen fight at Lewiston trampoline park

Apr. 6—LEWISTON — A melee erupted Saturday night when teenagers clashed at FunZ Trampoline Park in the Lewiston Mall.

Local police said staff at the park reported kids "grabbing and punching at each other" inside the facility shortly after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the "disturbance had quelled," Lt. David St. Pierre said, and several of the kids were leaving the area.

The business closed early for the night, St. Pierre said, making that announcement to the patrons after police arrived.

"We are aware of the videos that were posted on social media showing the disturbance inside and outside the business," St. Pierre said. "We are investigating and attempting to identify those involved,"

As of Monday afternoon, no one had been charged, he said.

"It appears to be a mutual fight," he said. "We have yet to have an assault reported."

A parent told the Sun Journal via Facebook on Monday afternoon that her son had been at the park on a date Saturday night when he was assaulted after seeking to distance himself from his assailants. She said she took him to the hospital and plans to file charges. An officer was expected to meet with her son to get his report and taken photographs, she said.

Another Facebook member told the Sun Journal her son and his friends had been attacked.

The business posted on Facebook on Sunday that the incident erupted "very quickly." When staff realized the teens involved wouldn't respond to them, they called police "right away."

"We hear your concerns and are taking them seriously as these issues are not only a threat to our customers, but staff as well," according to the Facebook post.

They said they are reviewing video footage of the incident and will be reviewing it with police "to get to the bottom of this situation and to ensure this does not happen again and that the people involved do not come back to this park."

Glow Night and Teen Nights will be suspended until further notice, according to the post.

The business said it plans to coordinate frequent future police patrols in the area of that address coupled with seeking to hire security details on weekends.

"We're so sorry this happened and that kids got hurt as FunZ is a environment created so kids can have fun, be safe and something to do," according to the Facebook post. "We hear you and promise we are taking action accordingly."